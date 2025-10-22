BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Oct 22, 2025
Sports

Noman Ali climbs to career-best No. 2 in ICC Test rankings after Lahore heroics

Published 22 Oct, 2025 07:00pm

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has achieved a major career milestone, rising to a career-best second position in the latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings following his match-winning performance against South Africa in the Lahore Test.

The 38-year-old spinner leapt four places in the updated rankings, surpassing South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who slipped to fifth. Noman now trails only India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who continues to hold the top spot among Test bowlers.

Among other Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi gained three spots to reach 19th, Sajid Khan remained steady at 21st, while Mohammad Abbas sits at 27th.

Noman Ali derails South Africa to 216-6 in first Pakistan Test

In the batting rankings, England’s Joe Root, Harry Brook, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Steve Smith, and India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal retained their positions in the top five.

From Pakistan’s camp, Saud Shakeel dropped one place to 13th, Mohammad Rizwan climbed four spots to 16th, Babar Azam rose two positions to 22nd, while Agha Salman made an impressive leap of eight places to reach 30th.

PCB cricket news Noman Ali ICC Test rankings for bowlers

Comments

200 characters

