BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Noman Ali derails South Africa to 216-6 in first Pakistan Test

AFP Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:38pm
Pakistan’s Noman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking he wicket of South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Noman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking he wicket of South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Spinner Noman Ali grabbed four wickets to restrict South Africa to 216-6 at the close of play on day two of the first Test in Lahore on Monday, despite a fighting half century from Tony de Zorzi.

Spinners dominated on a turning Gaddafi Stadium pitch as all the day’s 11 wickets went to slow bowlers, with South African left-armer Senuran Muthusamy taking a career-best 6-117 to dismiss Pakistan for 378.

Zorzi was holding the fort at the close with 81 not out and Muthusamy on six as South Africa trail by 162 runs in the first innings.

Zorzi batted with guts, knocking nine boundaries and a six, combating Noman who claimed 4-85.

South Africa started off well with 45-0 on the board when Noman removed touring skipper Aiden Markram for 20 and Wiaan Mulder for 17 – both caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Ryan Rickelton, who scored a punishing 71 with two sixes and nine boundaries, and Zorzi added 94 for the third wicket, taking on the spinners with some aggressive shots.

Pakistan 313-5 at close of first day against South Africa

It was part-timer Salman Agha who broke the stand by forcing an edge from Rickelton with Babar Azam taking a smart low catch in the slips.

Noman returned for his third spell to get Tristan Stubbs caught behind for eight and Kyle Kyle Verreynne leg-before for two while Sajid Khan removed Dewald Brevis for a golden duck.

“We need to get them out as early as possible and a 120-run lead would help us win this Test,” said Noman.

“This pitch will further help spinners in the coming days so it’s good for us.”

Earlier, it was Noman’s like-for-like left-armer Muthusamy who destroyed Pakistan after they resumed on 313-5, losing their last five wickets for just 16 runs.

Muthusamy, who bettered his previous Test best of 4-45 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last year, said: “It was really nice to add value to the team by getting wickets.

“It was not ideal to have lost wicket close to stumps, but we will fight back tomorrow.”

Agha hit five fours and three sixes in his 93 and was last man out, caught in the deep off spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who took 2-78.

Agha added 49 with Rizwan to take their sixth-wicket stand to 163 before Muthusamy ripped out the middle order with three wickets in the 12th over of the day.

Rizwan was the first to go, for 75, when he edged a sharply turning ball to wicketkeeper Verreynne after a knock containing two fours and two sixes.

Two balls later Noman went without scoring, bowled when he played down the wrong line and then Sajid Khan followed first ball, caught in the slips.

It became 378-9 when Muthusamy bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi, on seven, for his sixth wicket.

South Africa Pakistan vs South Africa Test series Senuran Muthusamy

Comments

200 characters

Noman Ali derails South Africa to 216-6 in first Pakistan Test

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PTI to move court if governor refuses to administer oath to CM Sohail Afridi

16,000 seats remain vacant as deadline nears for private Hajj bookings

Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

KAPCO urges Nepra to rectify its recent tariff order

Read more stories