The Fed’s ripple effect: how rising US rates affect crypto

For years, cryptocurrency seemed to exist within its own universe, driven by unique forces, but that is changing. Now, decisions made by the US Federal Reserve send waves across digital assets, shaping the outlook for markets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. It’s now essential to understand how US monetary policy affects markets and where it intersects with crypto.

The Federal Reserve’s traditional role

The Fed’s mandate is to manage the US economy through monetary policy, mainly by adjusting interest rates. When the economy slows, the Fed often lowers rates, making borrowing cheaper for households and businesses, encouraging spending and investment. Lower rates can also lift stock prices as companies find it easier to fund growth.

Conversely, when the Fed wants to slow down the economy and control inflation, it raises interest rates. Higher borrowing costs typically lead businesses to pull back on expansion and consumers to reduce spending. For the stock market, this translates into weaker earnings and falling share prices.

Bond markets also adjust: higher yields on new bonds reduce the appeal of older, lower-yield ones. These patterns form the basic framework of how the Fed influences traditional financial markets.

When it comes to crypto, though, the dynamics are different.

Crypto’s connection to the global economy

Not long ago, many considered cryptocurrency detached from the global economic machine. Today, that view is outdated. Institutional adoption has tied digital assets more closely to the same forces that move equities, bonds, and currencies. Inflation trends, geopolitical tensions, and shifts in growth expectations now matter as much to Bitcoin as do tech stocks.

When institutional investors entered the crypto space, they brought with them traditional market behaviors. When traditional markets experience stress or sharp volatility, that sentiment often spills into digital assets.

The dollar’s link to digital assets

The US dollar, still the world’s dominant reserve currency, plays a critical role in crypto pricing. Bitcoin has historically shown an inverse correlation with the dollar: when the dollar strengthens, Bitcoin often falls, and when the dollar weakens, Bitcoin tends to gain.

In 2025, the pattern has largely held. For some, Bitcoin serves as a hedge against dollar weakness, earning the “digital gold” label. The relationship isn’t perfect, but the dollar’s trajectory remains a key signal for crypto traders. Rising rates usually strengthen the dollar, creating headwinds for Bitcoin and Ethereum, while dovish policy often does the opposite.

What does volatility mean in the crypto world?

Volatility is part of crypto’s DNA, and macroeconomic factors are a significant driver of this volatility. Federal Reserve policy shifts, in particular, can create sharp price movements. When interest rates rise, investors frequently shift towards safer assets in a risk-off move. That often means selling out of cryptocurrencies.

This dynamic is not just theoretical. Periods of heightened uncertainty in global markets, measured by indicators like the VIX (Volatility Index), often coincide with downturns in crypto prices. Stress in traditional financial markets, from inflation to bank failures, has also shown its potential to spill into digital assets.

What to watch in the final quarter

As the end of the year approaches, several key economic indicators will shape market direction. The Federal Reserve has maintained the federal funds rate in the 4.25% to 4.5% range for most of 2025. However, financial markets are anticipating potential rate cuts before the year ends. Some analysts predict up to three or four cuts in 2025. For traders, this creates a set of signposts for the final quarter.

Federal Reserve meetings: Pay close attention to the outcomes of the remaining Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings. Any deviation from the expected path of rate cuts could introduce significant volatility. The Fed’s July statement already noted a moderation in economic growth, signaling a cautious stance.

US Dollar Index (DXY): The DXY has declined in 2025, falling about 10.7% in the first half of the year. Continued dovish signals from the Fed could put more downward pressure on the dollar, which has historically been a positive catalyst for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price levels: Ethereum is showing growing strength, with some analysts projecting a push in the fourth quarter if Bitcoin maintains its momentum. Institutional inflows into both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs remain strong, suggesting that larger players are positioning for a bullish end to the year.

By monitoring these data points, traders can better anticipate how the Fed’s policy path will intersect with digital assets in the months ahead. The connection between monetary policy and crypto is no longer abstract but a central factor shaping the market’s next move.

Market analysis by Li Xing Gan, Financial Markets Strategist at Exness.