Customs blocks illegal Indian-origin imports worth millions

BR Web Desk Published 22 Oct, 2025 04:08pm

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West) successfully foiled multiple attempts to illegally import Indian-origin goods into Pakistan through misdeclaration of country of origin, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the FBR said the first case came to light when an importer attempted to clear a consignment of textile machinery by falsely declaring its origin as China, when it was later found to be of Indian origin.

“Prompt action by customs prevented the clearance of the contraband goods involving an amount of Rs24.22 million,” the statement said.

It said that following the first case, the collectorate intensified its vigilance at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and off-dock terminals and intercepted three more consignments.

The second consignment of textile machinery, declared to be shipped from Jebel Ali and of Chinese origin, was examined and found that the manufacturer’s plates and specification labels were deliberately removed.

“However, ‘Made in India’ markings were discovered on electrical components, and the machine’s frame bore the name of a well-known Indian brand.

The assessed value of the consignment was Rs16.60 million,“ the FBR said.

The collectorate also found that another consignment, valued Rs3.76 million, shipped from Jebel Ali and declared as Chinese origin, had tampered labels.

“A detailed examination revealed a clear ‘Made in India’ marking on the main panel door of the Power Distribution Unit.”

Banned India-origin textile machinery: customs takes action

Similarly, the third shipment declared as Turkish origin and shipped from Ambarli, Turkey, was found to contain packing with clear ‘Made in India’ markings.

The value of the goods is assessed at Rs 0.154 million, the board said.

“The Collectorate has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against importers involved in misdeclaration and the illegal import of banned goods.

Such malpractices not only violate national trade laws but also pose risks to fair trade and national interests,“ it added.

