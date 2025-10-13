BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
Print 2025-10-13

Banned India-origin textile machinery: customs takes action

Press Release Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs, Appraisement (West), Karachi and the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi in a joint action foiled a bid to clear banned Indian origin textile machinery.

The Customs formations intercepted and examined a container at Karachi International Container Terminal declared to contain Chinese origin ‘Textile Twisting machine’ imported from Jebel Ali Dubai by a Karachi based textile manufacturer vide Goods Declaration (GD) No. KAPW-HC-62256 dated 07.10.2025.

The alert for mis-declaration of origin was generated by the new Risk Management System RMS 2.0 deployed on test run by FBR at Karachi Port. Upon receipt of alert the consignment was marked for physical examination by the clearance collectorate.

The declared country of origin was China; however, upon physical checking, the goods have been found to be of Indian origin. The consignment comprises new Textile Twisting Machine with 576 spindles, along with all standard accessories and essential parts, imported in Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) condition. It was observed that the manufacturer’s plates and specification markings had been deliberately removed/ scratched to hide its actual origin which turned out to be of Indian Origin.

Accordingly, a case of mis-declaration of origin has been made out and legal proceedings have been initiated. The assessed value of impugned goods is US $ 85107.

This detection manifests the alertness of Customs collectorates against attempts of import of Indian origin goods routed from transshipment ports and testifies the efficacy of upgraded RMS being developed by FBR.

