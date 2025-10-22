BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion, report says

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The August hack of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India’s Tata Motors, cost the British economy 1.9 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) and affected over 5,000 organisations in the country, an independent cybersecurity body said in a report published on Wednesday.

The report, produced by the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), an independent, not for profit organisation made up of industry experts including the former head of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said losses could be higher if there were unexpected delays to the restoration of production at the vehicle manufacturer to pre-hack levels.

“This incident appears to be the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK, with the vast majority of the financial impact being due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers,” the CMC report said.

JLR started to resume manufacturing earlier this month after an almost six-week shutdown caused by the hack.

The luxury carmaker has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day.

The incident was one of a string of high profile hacks to affect major British companies this year. Retailer Marks & Spencer lost about 300 million pounds (about $400 million) after a breach in April shut down its online services for two months.

JLR, which analysts estimated was losing around 50 million pounds per week from the shutdown, was provided with a 1.5 billion pound loan guarantee by the British government in late September to help it support suppliers.

The CMC, which is funded by the insurance industry and categorises the financial impact of major cybersecurity incidents affecting British businesses, ranked the JLR hack as a Category 3 systemic event, out of a scale of five.

The CMC’s estimate “reflects the substantial disruption to JLR’s manufacturing, to its multi-tier manufacturing supply chain, and to downstream organisations including dealerships,” the report said.

