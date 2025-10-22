Ford to recall over 1.4 million US vehicles over rearview camera issue

Ford is recalling 1,448,655 vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera issue that could potentially result in a distorted, intermittent, or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse, the U.S. auto regulator said on Wednesday.

The recall covers vehicles such as Explorer, Escape, Mustang, certain Lincoln, Flex and Fiesta models among others, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration added.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera as necessary, at no cost to the owners, the NHTSA said.