BML 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
BOP 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.32%)
CNERGY 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.96%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 240.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.22%)
FCCL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
FFL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.79%)
HUBC 219.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.18%)
KEL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.59%)
MLCF 101.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.43%)
NBP 215.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.42%)
PAEL 56.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.80 Increased By ▲ 8.12 (4.3%)
PREMA 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 42.12 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.67%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.46%)
SSGC 40.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.02%)
TELE 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.75%)
TPLP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 17,433 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.58%)
BR30 56,298 Increased By 199.1 (0.35%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Muthusamy, Rabada take South Africa into 71-run lead over Pakistan

AFP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 03:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada hit fighting half-centuries as South Africa took a crucial 71-run lead over Pakistan on day three of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Muthusamy made a career-best 89 not out and Rabada struck his highest score of 71 as the visitors added 169 for the last two wickets.

Veteran Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi ended the innings on 404 at the stroke of tea. The 38-year-old Asif finished with figures of 6-79 and is the oldest man to take five wickets on a Test debut.

The afternoon session though belonged to South Africa as the World Test champions bid to square the two-match series, after losing the first Test by 93 runs in Lahore.

Muthusamy defied the Pakistan spinners, hitting eight fours to improve on his previous highest of 68 not out against Bangladesh at Chattogram last year.

Muthusamy added an invaluable 71 runs for the ninth wicket with Keshav Maharaj (30) and then increased the lead with a last-wicket stand worth 98.

Rabada smashed four sixes and as many fours, improving on the 47 he made against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2022.

The morning belonged to Asif, who at 38 years and 301 days overtook England’s Charles Marriott as oldest debutant to take five wickets.

Marriott did so against the West Indies at The Oval in 1933 aged 37 years and 332 days.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj – who took seven wickets for the visitors in Pakistan’s 333 all out – Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect.

South Africa resumed on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

Patient Stubbs leads South Africa fightback but Pakistan still on top

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12.

Asif Afridi PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

Comments

200 characters

Muthusamy, Rabada take South Africa into 71-run lead over Pakistan

KSE-100 slips nearly 800 points amid late-session selling pressure

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Customs blocks illegal Indian-origin imports worth millions

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises over 2% on supply risks, US-China trade hopes

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Read more stories