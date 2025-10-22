BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.56%)
CNERGY 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 91.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
DCL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
DGKC 241.51 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.64%)
FCCL 58.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.81%)
FFL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.47%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.46%)
HUBC 221.13 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.43%)
KEL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
MLCF 102.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.91%)
NBP 216.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.31%)
PAEL 56.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 198.25 Increased By ▲ 9.57 (5.07%)
PREMA 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 41.42 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.93%)
SNGP 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.34%)
SSGC 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
TELE 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TREET 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.1%)
TRG 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
BR100 17,600 Increased By 65.6 (0.37%)
BR30 56,810 Increased By 710.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 168,011 Increased By 664.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 51,410 Increased By 216.8 (0.42%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars flat as investors wait for US-China trade news

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 11:47am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were flat on Wednesday after coming under pressure overnight with the greenback drifting higher, as investors waited for news on US-China trade talks.

The Aussie was flat at $0.6490, having slipped 0.4% overnight to as low as $0.6473.

It is having trouble breaking above the key 65-cent level; support is around $0.6440.

The kiwi was also little changed at $0.5741, after finishing mostly flat on Tuesday.

It is facing some resistance at $0.5752, while support is at a six-month low of $0.5684.

“The slight risk-off sentiment in overnight trade was driven by the US president telling reporters that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping may ‘not go ahead’,” said Pat Bustamante, a senior economist at Westpac.

US President Donald Trump said overnight that he would discuss a range of issues with Xi in two weeks, but there was a chance that the meeting might not happen.

Analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said given the many issues at play, an extension to the deadline of a trade deal was more likely than a comprehensive trade agreement.

“Hopes of a de-escalation of US-China trade tensions will support AUD/USD,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at CBA.

In the broader foreign exchange market, the dollar stood tall after three straight sessions of gains, in part helped by the weakness in the Japanese yen after hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected as the country’s prime minister.

New Zealand’s ten-year government bond yields were pinned near a 2-1/2-year-low of 3.955%, just a touch above the key chart level of 3.940%.

If breached, that would mark the lowest level in yields since 2022.

Investors have fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in November, and even a 56% possibility of a final cut to a terminal rate of 2% early next year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars flat as investors wait for US-China trade news

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points in early trade

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil rises more than 1% on supply risk, US-China trade talks

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

IGI Investments seeks to acquire Akzo Nobel Pakistan

North Korea fires ballistic missiles week before leaders meet in South Korea

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Read more stories