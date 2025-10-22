BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Shanghai copper retreats on weak China demand, strong dollar

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 11:31am

SHANGHAI: Shanghai copper slipped on Wednesday, retreating from gains seen in the previous session, as trader optimism lost steam due to weak Chinese demand from high prices and a stronger dollar.

The most active copper contract on Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.63% at 84,990 yuan ($11,931.77) per metric ton, as of 0302 GMT.

This snaps two consecutive sessions of gains, which were supported by China’s strong industrial production and fresh attempts to ease Sino-US trade tensions.

The benchmark three-month copper future dipped 0.15% to $10,608 a ton.

There’s low acceptance for high prices among downstream buyers, muting demand for the red metal.

“It’s actually a good thing that copper price was corrected a little bit, as it could stir some real consumption from the downstream buyers.

They are not buying at all previously,“ a Shanghai-based copper trader said, requesting anonymity as the person is not authorized to speak to the media. Copper was also impacted by a stronger US dollar in recent days, despite a slight retreat on Wednesday.

A strong dollar weakens greenback-priced commodities by making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Traders were also watching the China-US trade conflict closely in the run-up to a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week in South Korea.

Meanwhile, supply shortage due to mine disruptions continue to set a floor for copper prices, leaving any decline limited.

Elsewhere among SHFE base metals, aluminium and tin added 0.26%, nickel posted sole loss at 0.30%, while zinc and lead were little changed.

Among other LME metals, zinc and lead gained 0.23%, while aluminium, nickel and tin were little changed.

