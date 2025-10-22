Ukraine’s Zelenskiyy to visit Sweden on Wednesday for defence talks

STOCKHOLM: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy will visit Sweden on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the city of Linkoping where the two leaders visit a company, the Swedish government said in a statement.

“The prime minister and President Zelenskiyy will hold a joint press conference to present news regarding defence exports,” the Swedish government said.

The statement did not say which company the two leaders planned to visit and a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Linkoping is the manufacturing hub of defence contractor Saab, the maker of the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet, the GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, missile systems, anti-tank infantry weapons and other gear.

Earlier this month, Kristersson said he and Zelenskiyy had discussed Kyiv’s interest in Saab’s JAS Gripen jet at a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen.

A Saab spokesperson on Wednesday referred all questions concerning the event to the government.