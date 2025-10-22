BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiyy to visit Sweden on Wednesday for defence talks

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 10:54am

STOCKHOLM: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy will visit Sweden on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the city of Linkoping where the two leaders visit a company, the Swedish government said in a statement.

“The prime minister and President Zelenskiyy will hold a joint press conference to present news regarding defence exports,” the Swedish government said.

The statement did not say which company the two leaders planned to visit and a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Linkoping is the manufacturing hub of defence contractor Saab, the maker of the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet, the GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, missile systems, anti-tank infantry weapons and other gear.

Earlier this month, Kristersson said he and Zelenskiyy had discussed Kyiv’s interest in Saab’s JAS Gripen jet at a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen.

A Saab spokesperson on Wednesday referred all questions concerning the event to the government.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiyy JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet

