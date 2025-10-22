BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.56%)
CNERGY 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 91.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
DCL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
DGKC 241.51 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.64%)
FCCL 58.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.81%)
FFL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.47%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.46%)
HUBC 221.13 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.43%)
KEL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
MLCF 102.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.91%)
NBP 216.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.31%)
PAEL 56.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 198.25 Increased By ▲ 9.57 (5.07%)
PREMA 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 41.42 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.93%)
SNGP 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.34%)
SSGC 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
TELE 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TREET 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.1%)
TRG 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
BR100 17,600 Increased By 65.6 (0.37%)
BR30 56,810 Increased By 710.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 168,011 Increased By 664.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 51,410 Increased By 216.8 (0.42%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends fall on Dalian weakness

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 25 ringgit, or 0.55%, to 4,480 ringgit
Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 10:45am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, tracking weakness in rival Dalian edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 25 ringgit, or 0.55%, to 4,480 ringgit ($1,060.61) a metric ton by the midday break.

“Today, futures are tracking Dalian weakness while waiting for new leads to move the market,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.63%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.22%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s biodiesel consumption from January to September stood at 10.57 million kilolitres, its energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said, up nearly 10% from 9.61 million kilolitres a year earlier.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-20 rose 3.4% from a month earlier, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said they rose 2.5%.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Tuesday crude palm oil prices would hold steady above 4,400 ringgit ($1,042) per ton heading into 2026, amid uncertain palm and soybean oil exports.

Oil prices pushed higher for a second session, buoyed by sanctions-related supply risks and hopes of a US-China trade deal while investors also digested news of the US seeking oil for delivery to its strategic reserves.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.02% against the dollar.

A weaker ringgit makes the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may break support at 4,484 ringgit per ton, and fall towards 4,456 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm extends fall on Dalian weakness

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points in early trade

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil rises more than 1% on supply risk, US-China trade talks

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

IGI Investments seeks to acquire Akzo Nobel Pakistan

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Read more stories