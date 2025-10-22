BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-22

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed previous gains and fell on Tuesday after the market followed softening of rival vegetable oils prices at the Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 5 ringgit, or 0.11 percent, to 4,508 ringgit (USD1,067.23) a metric ton at the close.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.22 percent, while its palm oil contract fell 0.81percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.12percent. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Tuesday that crude palm oil prices will hold steady above 4,400 ringgit (USD1,042) per metric ton heading into 2026, amid uncertain palm and soybean oil exports. According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-20 rose 3.4percent compared to the September 1-20 period, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said it rose 2.5percent.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures hit their highest level in a month on Monday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.05 percent against the dollar. A weaker ringgit would make the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices held steady on Tuesday after a fall in the previous session as concerns about oversupply and risks to demand, along with the trade dispute between the US and China, the world’s top two oil consumers, weigh on the markets. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soyoil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Malaysian Palm Oil Council

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories