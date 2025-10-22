Norwegian Air posts Q3 earnings above estimates

Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle beat market expectations for its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher demand during the summer across its markets.

Norwegian’s operating profit (EBIT) jumped 41% year-on-year to 3.02 billion Norwegian crowns ($300.70 million) in the quarter, above an estimate of 2.8 billion crowns in company-compiled consensus.

“The Norwegian Group has experienced robust demand trends across markets this summer and through the third quarter of 2025,” the airline said in the earnings report.