Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of Re 0.37 per unit in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for September 2025 to refund 4.5 billion to consumers across the country including K-Electric.

Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on October 29, 2025 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in September 2025 hydel generation was recorded at 4,783 GWh – 37.99 percent of per cent total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,5202 GWh in September 2025 which was 9.54 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 13.0113 per unit, whereas, 1,019 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 13.7379 per unit. Generation from HSD zero, whereas, 97 GWh were produced on RFO at a rate of 28.2443 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 941 GWh (7.47 percent) at Rs13.4986 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,815 GWh (14.41 percent of total generation) at Rs 21.1927 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,227 GWh at Rs2.1893 per unit (17.69 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 24 GWh at Rs 23.8903 per unit.

Generation from wind was recorded at 342 GWh (2.71 per cent) of total generation, baggasse 34 GWh (0.27 per cent) at a rate of Rs 9.8322/kWh and solar 108 GWh (0.86 per cent).

According to the CPPA-G, energy generated in September 2025 stood at 12,592 GWh at a total price of Rs 89.330 billion which was Rs7.0941 per unit.

However, after inclusion of Rs 945 million of previous adjustments at Rs 0.0742 per unit and Rs 1.232 billion negative adjustment as sale to IPPs and transmission losses of negative 354 GWh, the net delivered to Discos was recorded at 12,217 GWh at a rate of Rs 7.2873 per unit.

The CPPA-G argued that since the generation cost in September 2025 was recorded at 7.2873 kWh against the reference rate of Rs 7.6554/kWh, hence a negative adjustment of Rs 0.3681/kWh for all categories of consumers should be approved.

