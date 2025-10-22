BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of Re 0.37 per unit in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for September 2025 to refund 4.5 billion to consumers across the country including K-Electric.

Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on October 29, 2025 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in September 2025 hydel generation was recorded at 4,783 GWh – 37.99 percent of per cent total generation.

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,5202 GWh in September 2025 which was 9.54 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 13.0113 per unit, whereas, 1,019 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 13.7379 per unit. Generation from HSD zero, whereas, 97 GWh were produced on RFO at a rate of 28.2443 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 941 GWh (7.47 percent) at Rs13.4986 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,815 GWh (14.41 percent of total generation) at Rs 21.1927 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,227 GWh at Rs2.1893 per unit (17.69 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 24 GWh at Rs 23.8903 per unit.

Generation from wind was recorded at 342 GWh (2.71 per cent) of total generation, baggasse 34 GWh (0.27 per cent) at a rate of Rs 9.8322/kWh and solar 108 GWh (0.86 per cent).

According to the CPPA-G, energy generated in September 2025 stood at 12,592 GWh at a total price of Rs 89.330 billion which was Rs7.0941 per unit.

However, after inclusion of Rs 945 million of previous adjustments at Rs 0.0742 per unit and Rs 1.232 billion negative adjustment as sale to IPPs and transmission losses of negative 354 GWh, the net delivered to Discos was recorded at 12,217 GWh at a rate of Rs 7.2873 per unit.

The CPPA-G argued that since the generation cost in September 2025 was recorded at 7.2873 kWh against the reference rate of Rs 7.6554/kWh, hence a negative adjustment of Rs 0.3681/kWh for all categories of consumers should be approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCA DISCOS power sector CPPA-G fuel adjustment charges Power generation plants

Comments

200 characters

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories