Zhob to Mukhtar-Barsta, Murgha Kabza: ECNEC approves construction of 103km road

APP Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

QUETTA: The meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the construction of a 103-kilometer road from Zhob to Mukhtar Barsta Murgha Kabza and a 105-kilometer road from Duki to Chamalang, in addition to the Balochistan Livelihood and Internship Project (Revised).

The meeting of ECNEC was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar through Video Link.

The other participants of the meeting included Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal and other members of ECNEC, as well as ECNEC member from Balochistan and Provincial Minister for Irrigation Balochistan Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work, expenditure and issues faced on various new and ongoing projects in the federally administered provinces at the national level.

On this occasion, the participants were informed about the importance and effectiveness of the Balochistan-related project "Access and Distribution of Quality Education" included in the agenda. It was informed that the project consists of four different components, which include "Early Childhood Education," "Primary Education," "Public-Private Partnership" and "Emergency Section."

They said that this five-year project would not only provide quality education to children in Balochistan, innocent children would get opportunities to get education, but the literacy rate of the province could also increase.

The meeting approved the construction of a 103-kilometer road from Zhob to Mukhtar Barsta Murgha Kabza and a 105-kilometer road from Duki to Chamalang, in addition to the Balochistan Livelihood and Internship Project (Revised).

The meeting emphasized on the timely completion of projects and improving the quality of work.

