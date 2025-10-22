BML 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Minority communities: LHC dismisses plea seeking appointment of judges

Recorder Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:49am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking appointment of judges from minority communities to the higher judiciary.

The Chief Justice Aalia Neelum observed that the high court had no jurisdiction to decide the matter agitated in the petition.

The petitioner Naseeb Masih contended that the federal government had allocated a five percent quota for minorities in 2009, yet no judges from minority communities had been appointed to the superior courts.

The petitioner stated that the failure violates Articles 27 and 36 of the Constitution, which ensure the protection and representation of minorities.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the government to ensure the appointment of judges from minority communities to the higher judiciary.

