KMC to set up EV stations across Karachi

APP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:51am

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city in a bid to promote environmentally friendly transportation and provide modern facilities to citizens.

A high-level meeting was held at the KMC Head Office on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, to review measures aimed at introducing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for urban mobility.

During the meeting, the Mayor directed concerned departments to initiate the establishment of electric charging stations in key areas of the city to reduce carbon emissions and encourage the use of electric vehicles.

In the first phase, major arteries, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and Stadium Road, have been selected for the installation of EV charging stations.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that this initiative is not only about building charging infrastructure but also about creating opportunities for citizens to transition from traditional fuel-based vehicles to cleaner, more accessible, and environmentally friendly options.

He emphasized that the KMC will allocate land and establish these charging stations using its own resources, ensuring that work begins without any unnecessary delay.

The Mayor further said that the step aligns with Karachi’s vision for a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future.

