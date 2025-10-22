BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Markets Print 2025-10-22

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,517 tonnes of cargo comprising 90,259 tonnes of import cargo and 64,258 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 90,259 tonnes comprised of 48,124 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 29,154 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,214 tonnes of (Dap),5,337 tonnes of Sugar, & 3,340 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,258 tonnes comprised of 27,581 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 479 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 29,998 tonnes of Clinkers, & 6,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 05 ships namely Melbour Ne Bridge, Ruyi Ii, Stolt Loyalty, Alexia, & Wan Hai 626, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, X-Press Kohima, Gfs Juno, Oocl Le Haver, X-Press Bardsey, & Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Eleni-T, Epic Sunter and Royal Chiba left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Venus-3, Clear Stars and Ipsea Colossus are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 258,646 tonnes, comprising 211,967 tonnes imports cargo and 46,679 export cargo carried in 3,545 Containers (1,421 TEUs Imports & 2,124 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them chemicals carrier ‘ELM Galaxy’ & another more ship ‘CMA CGM Zanzibar’ carrying Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on Tuesday October 21st, 2025.

