BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-22

Oil prices gain in choppy trade

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday in choppy trading, as investors focused on expectations the market is likely to become oversupplied and sought clarity on the trade dispute between the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, to USD61.24 a barrel at 11:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT). The US West Texas Intermediate crude contract for November delivery, set to expire on Tuesday, was up 22 cents, or also 0.4percent, to USD57.74.

Both contracts had hit their lowest since early May on Monday, as record US oil production and the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to press ahead with planned supply hikes raised expectations of oversupply.

The US-China trade dispute has also increased anticipation that a slowdown of global economic growth will curb demand for oil. Both sides have, however, made some efforts to downplay the disagreement. US President Donald Trump, who is set to meet China’s Xi Jinping in South Korea next week, said on Monday he expects to reach a fair trade deal with his counterpart.

The structure of both WTI and Brent futures curves has started to shift to a contango, where prices for immediate supply are lower than for later delivery. That typically indicates that near-term supply is abundant and demand is declining.

Market participants are debating how deep that contango is likely to be. The International Energy Agency earlier this month forecast that a surplus next year would lead to a strongly upward-sloped futures curve, called super contango. However, that has not emerged so far, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note.

“While supply concerns have increased in recent weeks again, we believe the oil market is oversupplied but not in a glut,” Staunovo noted. “We expect oil prices to stabilize around current levels,” he said, adding that prices could come under pressure if trade tensions escalate. A preliminary Reuters poll released on Monday showed that US crude oil stockpiles likely rose last week.

“The reality of stock builds appears to be finally here and prices should head lower to put a deeper contango in the market,” said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at TP ICAP Group.

Oil prices Oil US china trade

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices gain in choppy trade

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories