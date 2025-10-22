Anti-Corruption Court summons Elahi

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday summoned PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused for framing charges against them in a case of illegal recruitment in Punjab Assembly on November 06.

The court also sought arguments on the acquittal pleas of Elahi’s co-accused. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has already submitted the case challan in court.

The ACE alleged in the case that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the Punjab Assembly when Pervez Elahi was the Chief Minister and co-suspect Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary in 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025