New case of polio virus detected in KP

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed one new case of polio virus detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, bringing the total number of cases to 30 since the beginning of this year, Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) said on Tuesday.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, the poliovirus was detected in a 12-month-old boy, a resident of KP’s Torghar district.

This is the second case from Torghar district this year, the NIH said, adding that with this detection, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 30, including 19 from KP, nine from southern Sindh province, and one each from eastern Punjab and northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The country has been intensifying efforts to sustain comprehensive vaccination coverage and ensure the highest quality campaigns in vulnerable areas. Over 44 million children have been vaccinated through the fourth national polio vaccination campaign of 2025, conducted last week.

Moreover, in September 2025, the Pakistan Polio Program collected 127 sewage samples from 87 districts across the country through its environmental surveillance network. Of these, 81 were found to be negative with no poliovirus detected, while 44 samples tested positive. Two samples are currently under processed in the lab.

