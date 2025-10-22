BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
IBA event hosted by Pak embassy in Doha explores potential of Pakistani talent

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Pakistan Embassy in Doha, Qatar, hosted IBA leadership at the Alumni Qatar Chapter inaugural launch event bringing together senior diplomats, distinguished alumni, and prominent business leaders from the Pakistani community.

Representatives from IBA Karachi included, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA; Dr Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean, School of Business Studies, and Mohammad Sohail, Alumni Representative on IBA’s Board and CEO, Topline Securities. The event was also graced by the presence of Muhammad Aamer, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, along with Syed Mustafa Rabbani, Deputy Head of Mission.

A panel discussion, moderated by Munaf Usmani, office-bearer of the IBA Alumni Qatar Chapter, featuring Dr Zaidi, Dr Sheikh and Dr Sohail, explored the potential of Pakistani talent and business in Qatar as well as the transformative developments at IBA Karachi that are contributing to Pakistan’s global human capital development.

Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Affairs, Resource Mobilization & Corporate Relations, addressed the audience, emphasizing that IBA’s alumni are the institution’s strongest asset and ambassadors worldwide, carrying forward a legacy of over 70 years.

Following the panel discussion, a vibrant networking session and dinner provided alumni an opportunity to rekindle old connections and build new professional relationships. Distinguished guests included several CEOs of local and international banks, and high-ranking officials from leading public and private sector organisations.

IBA Karachi extends its sincere appreciation to the IBA Alumni Qatar Chapter for organizing this milestone event and looks forward to strengthening its global alumni outreach through similar initiatives around the world.

