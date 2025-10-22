KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.57 282.10 AED 76.79 77.55
EURO 326.95 330.66 SAR 75.05 75.65
GBP 376.87 380.79 INTERBANK 281.10 281.20
JPY 1.83 1.89
=========================================================================
