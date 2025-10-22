KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.57 282.10 AED 76.79 77.55 EURO 326.95 330.66 SAR 75.05 75.65 GBP 376.87 380.79 INTERBANK 281.10 281.20 JPY 1.83 1.89 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025