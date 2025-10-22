BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Markets Print 2025-10-22

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-3              Alexia         Load           Apline Marine      20-10-2025
                                 (H.S.F.O)      Services
B-1               Chemroad       Load           Apline Marine
                  Sakura         Containers     Services           20-10-2025
B-2               Helen          Disc           Apline Marine      21-10-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Florencia      Disc Sugar     Bulk Shipping      08-10-2025
                                                Agencies
B-5               Infinity K     Disc Sugar     Waterlink          08-10-2025
                                                Pakistan
B-10/B-11         Young          Load           Ocean              17-10-2025
                  Glory          Clinkera       Services
B-11/B-12         Kouros         Disc (Dap)     Bulk Shipping      10-10-2025
                  Diamond                       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Tian           Disc           Legend Shipping
                  Sceng 27       General        & Logistics        18-10-2025
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Genoa          Load           Bulk Shipping      19-10-2025
                                 Clinkera       Agencies
B-16/B-17         Densa          Disc           Seahawks           18-10-2025
                  Eagle          General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Khaiber     Load Rice      Noor Sons          07-09-2025
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      Noor Sons          03-10-2025
Nmb-2             Muslim         Load Rice      Al Faizan          12-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Stolt          Dis Lube       Asia Marine        20-10-2025
                  Loyalty        Oil
B-25              Ruyi II        Disc           Cargo Shipping     20-10-2025
                                 General        & Logistics
                                 Cargo
B-26/B-27         Wan            Dis/Load       Rahmat             20-10-2025
                  Hai 626        Containers     Shipping
B-28/B-29         Hui Fa         Dis/Load       Merchant           21-10-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Cma Cgm        Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            21-10-2025
                  Zanzibar       Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-2            Melbourne      Dis/Load       Diamond Shippin    20-10-2025
                  Bridge         Containers     Sevices
Sapt-3            MscOrsola      Dis/Load       MscAgency          21-10-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Oocl           Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     19-10-2025
                  Atlanta        Containers     Ling Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Stolt Loyalty     21-10-2025     Dis.Lube Oil                     Asia Marine
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
P.Aliki           21-10-2025     D/73000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                               Ship
Nave
Andromeda         21-10-2025     D/48500 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Swan Lake         21-10-2025     D/73000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                               Ship
Xt Exploration    21-10-2025     6500                           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Apl Antwerp       21-10-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Blue Dhir         22-10-2025     D/4000 Chemical                            -
Elm Galaxy        22-10-2025     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Feng Hai 66       22-10-2025     D/L Container                        Ap Line
Zhong Gu          22-10-2025     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou                                                              Agency
Bridge            22-10-2025     D/L Container                              -
Gfs Prime         22-10-2025     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Wan Hai 316       22-10-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Toyo Peony        22-10-2025     L/10000 Cement                     Tradelink
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Kohima            21-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Gfs Juno          21-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Oocl Le Havre     21-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Bardsey           21-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Yuan Xiang        21-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Fa Zhan
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Istanbul-M     Sugar Bags     PNSC            Oct 7th, 2025
MW-2              Stoja          Iron Ore       Crystal        Oct 17th, 2025
                                                Sea Serv
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Christina-V    Coal           Ocean World    Oct 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Ipsea          Coal           Alpine         Oct 19th, 2025
                  Colossus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Venus-3        Palm oil       Alpine         Oct 19th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Clear Stars    Mogas          Alpine         Oct 19th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Vega           Fartilizer     Bulk           Oct 17th, 2025
                  Falktind                      Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Rayyan      LNG            GSA            Oct 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Venus-9      LPG            M International               Oct 20th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Royal Chiba       Coal           Trade 2 Shore                 Oct 21st, 2025
Epic Sunter       LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ipsea
Colossus          Coal           Alpine                        Oct 21st, 2025
Clear Stars       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Venus-3           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
ELM Galaxy        Chemicals      Alpine                        Oct 21st, 2025
RC Aspelia        Sugar          Sea Trade Shipp           Waiting for Berths
Bituman Kosei     Bituman        Trans Marine                            -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Epic Susak        LPG            Universal Ship                          -do-
Golden
Arsenal           Sugar          Alpine                                  -do-
Bum Shin          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
ECO               Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Joshua Park
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Zanzibar          Container      CMA CGM PAK                   Oct 21st, 2025
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

