KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-3 Alexia Load Apline Marine 20-10-2025 (H.S.F.O) Services B-1 Chemroad Load Apline Marine Sakura Containers Services 20-10-2025 B-2 Helen Disc Apline Marine 21-10-2025 Chemical Services B-4 Florencia Disc Sugar Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025 Agencies B-5 Infinity K Disc Sugar Waterlink 08-10-2025 Pakistan B-10/B-11 Young Load Ocean 17-10-2025 Glory Clinkera Services B-11/B-12 Kouros Disc (Dap) Bulk Shipping 10-10-2025 Diamond Agencies B-13/B-14 Tian Disc Legend Shipping Sceng 27 General & Logistics 18-10-2025 Cargo B-14/B-15 Genoa Load Bulk Shipping 19-10-2025 Clinkera Agencies B-16/B-17 Densa Disc Seahawks 18-10-2025 Eagle General Asia Global Cargo Nmb-1 Al Khaiber Load Rice Noor Sons 07-09-2025 Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice Noor Sons 03-10-2025 Nmb-2 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 12-08-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Stolt Dis Lube Asia Marine 20-10-2025 Loyalty Oil B-25 Ruyi II Disc Cargo Shipping 20-10-2025 General & Logistics Cargo B-26/B-27 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat 20-10-2025 Hai 626 Containers Shipping B-28/B-29 Hui Fa Dis/Load Merchant 21-10-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 21-10-2025 Zanzibar Containers Pakistan Sapt-2 Melbourne Dis/Load Diamond Shippin 20-10-2025 Bridge Containers Sevices Sapt-3 MscOrsola Dis/Load MscAgency 21-10-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Oocl Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 19-10-2025 Atlanta Containers Ling Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Stolt Loyalty 21-10-2025 Dis.Lube Oil Asia Marine ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= P.Aliki 21-10-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Nave Andromeda 21-10-2025 D/48500 Mogas Gac Pakistan Swan Lake 21-10-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Xt Exploration 21-10-2025 6500 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Apl Antwerp 21-10-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Blue Dhir 22-10-2025 D/4000 Chemical - Elm Galaxy 22-10-2025 D/L Container Alpine Marine Services Feng Hai 66 22-10-2025 D/L Container Ap Line Zhong Gu 22-10-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Hang Zhou Agency Bridge 22-10-2025 D/L Container - Gfs Prime 22-10-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Wan Hai 316 22-10-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Toyo Peony 22-10-2025 L/10000 Cement Tradelink International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Kohima 21-10-2025 Container Ship - Gfs Juno 21-10-2025 Container Ship - Oocl Le Havre 21-10-2025 Container Ship - X-Press Bardsey 21-10-2025 Container Ship - Yuan Xiang 21-10-2025 Container Ship - Fa Zhan ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Istanbul-M Sugar Bags PNSC Oct 7th, 2025 MW-2 Stoja Iron Ore Crystal Oct 17th, 2025 Sea Serv MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Christina-V Coal Ocean World Oct 20th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Ipsea Coal Alpine Oct 19th, 2025 Colossus ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Venus-3 Palm oil Alpine Oct 19th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Clear Stars Mogas Alpine Oct 19th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Vega Fartilizer Bulk Oct 17th, 2025 Falktind Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Rayyan LNG GSA Oct 20th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Venus-9 LPG M International Oct 20th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Royal Chiba Coal Trade 2 Shore Oct 21st, 2025 Epic Sunter LPG Alpine -do- Eleni-T Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Ipsea Colossus Coal Alpine Oct 21st, 2025 Clear Stars Mogas Alpine -do- Venus-3 Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= ELM Galaxy Chemicals Alpine Oct 21st, 2025 RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Shipp Waiting for Berths Bituman Kosei Bituman Trans Marine -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Epic Susak LPG Universal Ship -do- Golden Arsenal Sugar Alpine -do- Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine -do- ECO Palm oil Alpine -do- Joshua Park ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK Oct 21st, 2025 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025