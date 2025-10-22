KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-3 Alexia Load Apline Marine 20-10-2025
(H.S.F.O) Services
B-1 Chemroad Load Apline Marine
Sakura Containers Services 20-10-2025
B-2 Helen Disc Apline Marine 21-10-2025
Chemical Services
B-4 Florencia Disc Sugar Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025
Agencies
B-5 Infinity K Disc Sugar Waterlink 08-10-2025
Pakistan
B-10/B-11 Young Load Ocean 17-10-2025
Glory Clinkera Services
B-11/B-12 Kouros Disc (Dap) Bulk Shipping 10-10-2025
Diamond Agencies
B-13/B-14 Tian Disc Legend Shipping
Sceng 27 General & Logistics 18-10-2025
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Genoa Load Bulk Shipping 19-10-2025
Clinkera Agencies
B-16/B-17 Densa Disc Seahawks 18-10-2025
Eagle General Asia Global
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Khaiber Load Rice Noor Sons 07-09-2025
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice Noor Sons 03-10-2025
Nmb-2 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 12-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Stolt Dis Lube Asia Marine 20-10-2025
Loyalty Oil
B-25 Ruyi II Disc Cargo Shipping 20-10-2025
General & Logistics
Cargo
B-26/B-27 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat 20-10-2025
Hai 626 Containers Shipping
B-28/B-29 Hui Fa Dis/Load Merchant 21-10-2025
Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 21-10-2025
Zanzibar Containers Pakistan
Sapt-2 Melbourne Dis/Load Diamond Shippin 20-10-2025
Bridge Containers Sevices
Sapt-3 MscOrsola Dis/Load MscAgency 21-10-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Oocl Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 19-10-2025
Atlanta Containers Ling Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Stolt Loyalty 21-10-2025 Dis.Lube Oil Asia Marine
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
P.Aliki 21-10-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship
Nave
Andromeda 21-10-2025 D/48500 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Swan Lake 21-10-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship
Xt Exploration 21-10-2025 6500 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Apl Antwerp 21-10-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
Blue Dhir 22-10-2025 D/4000 Chemical -
Elm Galaxy 22-10-2025 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Services
Feng Hai 66 22-10-2025 D/L Container Ap Line
Zhong Gu 22-10-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou Agency
Bridge 22-10-2025 D/L Container -
Gfs Prime 22-10-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company
Wan Hai 316 22-10-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Toyo Peony 22-10-2025 L/10000 Cement Tradelink
International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Kohima 21-10-2025 Container Ship -
Gfs Juno 21-10-2025 Container Ship -
Oocl Le Havre 21-10-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press
Bardsey 21-10-2025 Container Ship -
Yuan Xiang 21-10-2025 Container Ship -
Fa Zhan
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Istanbul-M Sugar Bags PNSC Oct 7th, 2025
MW-2 Stoja Iron Ore Crystal Oct 17th, 2025
Sea Serv
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Christina-V Coal Ocean World Oct 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Ipsea Coal Alpine Oct 19th, 2025
Colossus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Venus-3 Palm oil Alpine Oct 19th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Clear Stars Mogas Alpine Oct 19th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Vega Fartilizer Bulk Oct 17th, 2025
Falktind Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Rayyan LNG GSA Oct 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Venus-9 LPG M International Oct 20th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Royal Chiba Coal Trade 2 Shore Oct 21st, 2025
Epic Sunter LPG Alpine -do-
Eleni-T Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ipsea
Colossus Coal Alpine Oct 21st, 2025
Clear Stars Mogas Alpine -do-
Venus-3 Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
ELM Galaxy Chemicals Alpine Oct 21st, 2025
RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Shipp Waiting for Berths
Bituman Kosei Bituman Trans Marine -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Epic Susak LPG Universal Ship -do-
Golden
Arsenal Sugar Alpine -do-
Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine -do-
ECO Palm oil Alpine -do-
Joshua Park
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK Oct 21st, 2025
=============================================================================
