KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 167,346.83 High: 168,414.14 Low: 166,923.59 Net Change: 1,103.93 Volume (000): 1,004,311 Value (000): 41,759,451 Makt Cap (000) 4,963,834,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,353.26 NET CH (+) 154.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,161.44 NET CH (-) 22.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 52,058.95 NET CH (+) 464.10 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,628.12 NET CH (-) 309.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,332.69 NET CH (+) 137.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,037.74 NET CH (+) 37.37 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-October-2025 ====================================

