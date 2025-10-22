Markets Print 2025-10-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 167,346.83
High: 168,414.14
Low: 166,923.59
Net Change: 1,103.93
Volume (000): 1,004,311
Value (000): 41,759,451
Makt Cap (000) 4,963,834,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,353.26
NET CH (+) 154.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,161.44
NET CH (-) 22.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 52,058.95
NET CH (+) 464.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,628.12
NET CH (-) 309.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,332.69
NET CH (+) 137.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,037.74
NET CH (+) 37.37
------------------------------------
As on: 21-October-2025
====================================
