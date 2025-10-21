BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
BOP 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.13%)
CNERGY 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.17%)
DGKC 240.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.25%)
FFL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.46%)
GCIL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
HUBC 220.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
KEL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 101.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 217.02 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.51%)
PAEL 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PIBTL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
POWER 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.94%)
PPL 190.30 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.61%)
PREMA 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PRL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.66%)
SNGP 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.1%)
SSGC 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TREET 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
TRG 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.29%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.78%)
BR100 17,528 Increased By 47 (0.27%)
BR30 56,155 Increased By 88.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower following Dalian’s drop

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 03:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed previous gains and fell on Tuesday after the market followed softening of rival vegetable oils prices at the Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 5 ringgit, or 0.11%, to 4,508 ringgit ($1,067.23) a metric ton at the close.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.22%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.81%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.12%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Tuesday that crude palm oil prices will hold steady above 4,400 ringgit ($1,042) per metric ton heading into 2026, amid uncertain palm and soybean oil exports.

According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-20 rose 3.4% compared to the September 1-20 period, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said it rose 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures hit their highest level in a month on Monday on renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.05% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit would make the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices held steady on Tuesday after a fall in the previous session as concerns about oversupply and risks to demand, along with the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the world’s top two oil consumers, weigh on the markets.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports Palm oil exports palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm ends lower following Dalian’s drop

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points in intra-day trade

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches Inspire Initiative to nurture semiconductor professionals

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Read more stories