BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower on weak crude oil, logs weekly fall

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, snapping a two-week rally, as weaker crude oil prices pressured the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 6 ringgit, or 0.13%, to 4,514 ringgit ($1,068.66) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 0.68% this week.

The market traded lower as weak crude oil prices weigh on market sentiment, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Oil prices edged lower, heading for a weekly loss of around 3% after the IEA forecast a growing glut and U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.05%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.19%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.49%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, is considering a plan to require international flights from Jakarta and Bali to use a 1% sustainable aviation fuel blend starting from 2026, energy ministry official Edi Wibowo said.

India has raised the base import prices of gold, silver and all vegetable oils, the government said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports Palm oil exports palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm ends lower on weak crude oil, logs weekly fall

Floods likely to hit Pakistan’s growth outlook, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

CTBCM: Pakistan to hold first-ever auction to sell power at competitive price

India expects $7.4 billion spending on fighter jet engines over next decade

Qatar-backed Islamic insurance firm plans IPO in Pakistan next month: Bloomberg

Over 1.47mn Afghans ‘repatriated’, as govt rules out further extensions

SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights economic stability, flags global and domestic risks

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Read more stories