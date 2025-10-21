BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
BOP 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.13%)
CNERGY 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.17%)
DGKC 240.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.25%)
FFL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.46%)
GCIL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
HUBC 220.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
KEL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 101.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 217.02 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.51%)
PAEL 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PIBTL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
POWER 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.94%)
PPL 190.30 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.61%)
PREMA 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PRL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.66%)
SNGP 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.1%)
SSGC 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TREET 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
TRG 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.29%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.78%)
BR100 17,528 Increased By 47 (0.27%)
BR30 56,155 Increased By 88.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland warns Russia’s Putin against crossing its airspace for Trump summit

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 02:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WARSAW: Poland warned Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday against travelling through its airspace for a summit in Hungary with U.S. President Donald Trump, stating it could be forced to execute an international arrest warrant if he did.

Trump said last week that he planned to meet Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest as part of his efforts to broker an end to the war in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia does not recognise the ICC’s jurisdiction and denies the allegations.

“I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court won’t order the government to escort such an aircraft down to hand the suspect to the court in The Hague,” Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Radio Rodzina.

The ICC warrant obligates the court’s member states to arrest Putin, if he sets foot on their territory.

“I think the Russian side is aware of this. And, therefore, if this summit is to take place, hopefully with the participation of the victim of the aggression, the aircraft will use a different route,” Sikorski said.

Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains warm relations with Russia, has said it would ensure that Putin can enter the country for the summit and return home afterwards.

To avoid travelling over Ukraine, however, the Russian delegation would need to fly through the airspace of at least one European Union nation.

All EU countries are members of the ICC, though Hungary is in the process of leaving the court.

NATO member Poland has been among Kyiv’s staunchest supporters following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Poland Russian President Vladimir Putin

Comments

200 characters

Poland warns Russia’s Putin against crossing its airspace for Trump summit

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points in intra-day trade

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches IT programme to boost digital economy

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Read more stories