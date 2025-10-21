BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
Maharaj takes seven as South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 333

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2025 01:17pm

RAWALPINDI: Spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as world champions South Africa dismissed Pakistan for 333 in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The hosts resumed day two on 259-5 but Maharaj ran through their batting with figures of 7-102, his 12th haul of five wickets or more in Tests.

Shan Masood, the captain, top-scored for Pakistan with 87.

South Africa were 9-0 at lunch in their reply.

Shaheen Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

Pakistan reached 316 untroubled when Maharaj broke through the defence of Salman Agha, trapping him leg-before for 45 to give South Africa hopes of wrapping up the innings quickly.

Agha hit five fours and added 70 for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel looked steady and reached his 10th half-century with a couple off Maharaj.

But the spinner had him caught in the slips for 66 and it triggered a mini collapse.

Maharaj bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi for nought, completing his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Maharaj wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Sajid Khan (five) and Asif Afridi (four) as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.

Pakistan are attempting to sweep the two-match series after winning the first Test, in Lahore, by 93 runs.

