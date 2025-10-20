Shaheen Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain of the national One Day International (ODI) team for the upcoming three-match home series against South Africa, Aaj News reported.

The ODI series will be played from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Afridi’s appointment was finalized during a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aaqib Javed, and members of the national selection committee.

This will be Shaheen’s first assignment as ODI captain since his brief stint leading the T20 side in early 2024.