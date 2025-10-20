BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shaheen Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2025 10:15pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain of the national One Day International (ODI) team for the upcoming three-match home series against South Africa, Aaj News reported.

The ODI series will be played from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Afridi’s appointment was finalized during a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aaqib Javed, and members of the national selection committee.

This will be Shaheen’s first assignment as ODI captain since his brief stint leading the T20 side in early 2024.

PCB Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan cricket cricket news ODI captain

Comments

200 characters

Shaheen Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

Pakistan’s current account posts $110mn surplus in September 2025

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire at PSX as KSE-100 surges by over 2,400 points

Pakistan-Afghan peace hinges on Taliban halting incursions, defence chief says

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CM Afridi announces sweeping reforms to ensure transparency, uphold public mandate

Pakistan’s smartphone market remains a gold mine despite recent decline

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Read more stories