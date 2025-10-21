Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

In a major step toward bringing justice closer to the people, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has launched a new online Public Portal, developed on the special directions of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, for people’s facilitation.

The portal is now live on the apex court’s official website under the link “Public Portal,” serving as a one-stop, interactive online gateway designed to bridge the gap between citizens and the judiciary.

Under the Cases Information section, users can conveniently access a range of services designed to make the judicial process easier to navigate. Citizens can search for case details by name, case number, or type of petition, enabling immediate access to information that once required multiple in-person visits.

The Helpline 1818 offers a direct communication channel with the Supreme Court, allowing individuals to seek guidance, resolve procedural queries, or receive technical support in real time.

In addition, a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section explains various judicial terms, filing procedures, and hearing protocols in plain, understandable language, bridging the gap between legal complexity and public understanding.

This feature particularly benefits individuals who may not have legal representation, empowering them to interact with the justice system independently and with confidence.

The Applications Status section provides a seamless digital mechanism for real-time monitoring of key applications, including Early Hearing Requests, General Adjournments, and Video Link Petitions. Each application can be tracked from submission to decision, ensuring transparency at every stage.

Users instantly receive updated information regarding the current status, next steps, or outcomes of their requests. This innovation substantially reduces the need for follow-up visits and written correspondence, cutting down administrative delays. Most importantly, it ensures that litigants from far-flung regions or overseas Pakistanis remain fully connected with the progress of their cases without physical presence.

The Complaints and Inquiries module has been developed as a cornerstone of institutional accountability and citizen participation. Through this section, users can submit feedback, register grievances, or share suggestions for system improvement via the Feedback Portal.

The Overseas Litigants Portal extends judicial facilitation to Pakistani nationals living abroad, enabling them to communicate with the Court, monitor their cases, and lodge requests through a secure online interface. Furthermore, the Anti-Corruption Reporting mechanism offers a safe and confidential means for the public to report unethical practices, thereby reinforcing the Supreme Court’s zero-tolerance stance against misconduct. Collectively, these tools exemplify a responsive, transparent, and people-driven judiciary, ensuring that the voice of every citizen is heard and respected within the framework of justice.

The Public Facilitation Portal marks a new era of openness and accessibility in Pakistan’s justice system. By bringing court services to every citizen’s fingertips, it transforms the Supreme Court from a distant institution into an active public partner—transparent, inclusive, and responsive. This digital step ensures that justice is not only delivered but also visible, understandable, and reachable, reflecting a judiciary truly centered on the people it serves.