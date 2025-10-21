BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.97%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.63%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 240.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.2%)
FCCL 57.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
FFL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.97%)
GCIL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
HUBC 220.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.58%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 101.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (1.5%)
PAEL 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PIBTL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
POWER 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.14%)
PPL 189.06 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.94%)
PREMA 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PTC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
SNGP 130.17 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.81%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
TREET 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.84%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,531 Increased By 49.2 (0.28%)
BR30 56,153 Increased By 86.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 167,336 Increased By 1093.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,188 Increased By 301.2 (0.59%)
World

European leaders issue statement backing Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire position

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 12:49pm

LONDON: Leaders of European nations, including Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine, and the European Union on Tuesday issued a joint statement setting out support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the fighting there.

“We strongly support President Trump’s position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations,” the statement, published by the British government said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says ready to join Putin, Trump at Budapest summit if invited

“We must ramp up the pressure on Russia’s economy and its defence industry, until Putin is ready to make peace. We are developing measures to use the full value of Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets so that Ukraine has the resources it needs.”

Donald Trump france Germany Ukraine European nations Russia's economy RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

