Coca-Cola HBC bolsters African bottling operations with $3.4 billion deal

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 12:38pm

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG reached an agreement on Tuesday to acquire a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) from The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments in a deal worth $3.4 billion, creating the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner by volume.

Coca-Cola will sell about 42% of its stake in CCBA to Coca-Cola HBC, while the bottler is acquiring the entire 33.48% stake held by Gutsche Family Investments for a combined purchase price of $2.6 billion.

The deal values 100% of CCBA at an equity value of $3.4 billion.

CCH, which packages drinks such as Fanta, Sprite and Monster, intends to pursue a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as part of the deal.

CCBA operates in 14 countries across Africa and accounts for about 40% of all Coca-Cola product volume sold on the continent.

The companies are targeting the transaction to close by the end of 2026 and have agreed to a separate option for Coca-Cola HBC to acquire Coca-Cola’s remaining 25% stake within six years of closing.

