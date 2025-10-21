BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.97%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.63%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 240.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.2%)
FCCL 57.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
FFL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.97%)
GCIL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
HUBC 220.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.58%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 101.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (1.5%)
PAEL 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PIBTL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
POWER 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.14%)
PPL 189.06 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.94%)
PREMA 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PTC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
SNGP 130.17 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.81%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
TREET 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.84%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,531 Increased By 49.2 (0.28%)
BR30 56,153 Increased By 86.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 167,336 Increased By 1093.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,188 Increased By 301.2 (0.59%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HSBC hires banking veteran David Lindberg to lead its UK business

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 10:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HSBC said on Tuesday that it has appointed former NatWest executive David Lindberg as CEO of its UK business, months after the British banking group initiated a search to lead its ring-fenced division.

Lindberg, set to begin his new role from December 8, has previously held positions in major Australian banks such as the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ Group, and Westpac.

Most recently, he headed the Retail Banking division at British lender NatWest before stepping down earlier this year.

In March, HSBC kicked off the process to find a new CEO for its UK business after appointing Ian Stuart to a newly created role in charge of customer engagement and culture.

The Asia-focused lender has been divesting some of its businesses under CEO Georges Elhedery as it attempts to trim costs and simplify its sprawling operations. Shares of HSBC were up nearly 1% ahead of lunch break.

HSBC ANZ Group David Lindberg

Comments

200 characters

HSBC hires banking veteran David Lindberg to lead its UK business

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in intra-day trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to launch IT program today to boost digital economy

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil prices drop for second day as oversupply concerns at forefront

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Read more stories