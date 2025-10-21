HSBC hires banking veteran David Lindberg to lead its UK business

HSBC said on Tuesday that it has appointed former NatWest executive David Lindberg as CEO of its UK business, months after the British banking group initiated a search to lead its ring-fenced division.

Lindberg, set to begin his new role from December 8, has previously held positions in major Australian banks such as the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ Group, and Westpac.

Most recently, he headed the Retail Banking division at British lender NatWest before stepping down earlier this year.

In March, HSBC kicked off the process to find a new CEO for its UK business after appointing Ian Stuart to a newly created role in charge of customer engagement and culture.

The Asia-focused lender has been divesting some of its businesses under CEO Georges Elhedery as it attempts to trim costs and simplify its sprawling operations. Shares of HSBC were up nearly 1% ahead of lunch break.