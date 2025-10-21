BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

PRAL, PSW blamed for big import data gap

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Monday that two entities under the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) — Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) — were responsible for a discrepancy of USD11 billion in import data reported last year.

Briefing the committee, officials from the Ministry of Commerce said the discrepancy arose due to inconsistencies in import data reported by PBS, PRAL, and PSW, and that the matter requires formal clarification.

The ministry emphasised that the issue is statistical and procedural in nature, rather than financial. It noted the importance of distinguishing between trade data compiled for statistical purposes and actual financial inflows and outflows recorded by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

“The discrepancy does not affect Pakistan’s balance of payments position, as the SBP records actual foreign exchange transactions routed through the formal banking system,” the Ministry stated adding that “the BoP is based on verifiable inflows and outflows, rather than declaratory or customs-assessed data. Therefore, the $11 billion discrepancy does not impact the stability of the external account.”

PBS officials informed the committee that for the past two years, data was being collected from PRAL for trade statistics. However, this data did not include figures related to the Export Finance Scheme (EFS), leading to the discrepancy. They added that since switching to data from PSW, no such discrepancies have occurred.

“This means the issue lies between two FBR entities,” observed the Chairman of the Standing Committee — a viewpoint that was endorsed by officials from both the Commerce Ministry and PBS.

Transaction-wise import data is recorded in the WEBOC system via electronic goods declarations submitted by importers. PRAL generates import data files based on these declarations using predefined queries that filter relevant information. These files are shared regularly with various ministries and departments as required.

One key data point is the “Goods Declaration Type” column, which indicates whether goods are imported under schemes such as the Export Facilitation Scheme or for home consumption. The Committee directed PBS to coordinate with PRAL and PSW to ensure such discrepancies do not occur in the future.

The Committee was informed that this contradiction arose due to differences in data from two FBR institutions as State Bank has data based on bank transactions,”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy imports ministry of commerce SBP PBS Exports FBR PRAL WeBOC PSW EFS imports data NA panel

Comments

200 characters

PRAL, PSW blamed for big import data gap

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories