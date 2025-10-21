BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Oct 21, 2025
2025-10-21

OICCI member cos contribute Rs2.7trn taxes in 2024

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) member companies, contributed Rs2.7 trillion on account of government levies, equivalent to 30 percent of the FBR’s total tax collections during the 2024.

OICCI, representing over 200 of Pakistan’s leading foreign investors, has issued its annual contribution report for 2024, showing healthy growth and sustained economic impact of the OICCI members’ contribution during the past year.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions, OICCI members continued to demonstrate resilience and long-term confidence in Pakistan’s market, recording substantial contributions across all key financial indicators.

OICCI member companies, during 2024 fiscal year, achieved a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs1.2 trillion, reflecting a robust average growth of 34 percent (2020–2024) in PKR terms. The aggregate turnover exceeded Rs11 trillion, with members contributing Rs2.7 trillion, almost Rs10 billion on daily basis, in government levies, equivalent to 30 percent of the FBR’s total tax collections. The total assets held by OICCI members stood at Rs34 trillion, while capital expenditure (CAPEX) reached over Rs470 billion during the same period.

Over the past decade, foreign investors operating in Pakistan, particularly the members of OICCI have shown greater sustained confidence than new or potential investors. Between FY2015 and FY2024, OICCI members’ cumulative capital investment stood at USD 22.9 billion, exceeding Pakistan’s total net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of USD 22.1 billion during the same period. This consistent reinvestment highlights the trust that established foreign companies place on the country’s long-term economic potential.

Sector-wise, the oil & gas, banking, telecommunications, and chemical industries remained key contributors, accounting for the majority of turnover, assets, and taxes. The banking and finance sector alone represented 73 percent of total member assets, reflecting both profitability and expansion across financial services.

Commenting on the findings, Secretary General OICCI M Abdul Aleem, stated: “The continued performance of OICCI members, who come from 30 countries and operate in 13 key sectors, is a testament to their deep-rooted commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

Even in the face of global volatility and domestic challenges, OICCI members have not only sustained but expanded their investments, creating jobs, paying significant taxes, and driving innovation across industries. As the first port of call for foreign investors in Pakistan, OICCI will continue to advocate for policy reforms that unlock greater potential, attract new FDI, and ensure sustainable economic growth.”

With representation from over 30 countries across 13 diverse sectors, OICCI member companies are among the largest contributors to Pakistan’s exchequer, infrastructure development, and export competitiveness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FDI FBR foreign investors OICCI OICCI members OICCI member companies

