Higher fees of private medical, dental colleges irk NA panel

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) on Monday expressed serious concern over the non-compliance of private medical and dental colleges with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)’s approved fee structure.

The committee met under the Chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani here on Monday.

The Committee took a follow-up on its previous recommendations including an unfair delay in the promotion of two employees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). It was noted that both employees had been cleared by the FIA and the Ministry; therefore, the matter should be finalised without any further delay.

The Committee expressed serious concern over the non-compliance of private medical and dental colleges with the PMDC’s approved fee structure circular. It was informed that despite the prescribed fee limit of Rs. 18 to 25 lakhs per annum, several institutions continued to charge higher fees.

PMDC apprised that fourteen colleges had been issued show-cause notices for violations, while further inquiries were under way. Members emphasised that details of such institutions, including the dates of notices and actions taken, should be shared with the Committee.

The Minister for NHSR&C assured that the matter was under active consideration and that a survey was being conducted to verify fee structures across institutions.

While discussing the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), the members raised concerns over the two-year validity of test results and the absence of a relative marking system. It was observed that this policy discouraged high-achieving students from reapplying.

The Chair noted that thousands of students had secured above 95 percent marks, yet limited seats left many at a disadvantage. The Committee advised that the policy be revisited to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates.

The Minister explained that over six thousand standardized questions were prepared from a common syllabus, divided into sets to maintain transparency, and assured the Committee that further consultations would be held with provinces and the National Academic Board to address concerns.

During the discussion, the members highlighted the need to safeguard the academic future of students in case of college deregistration and stressed that PMDC should exercise proactive regulation rather than relying on post-complaint action.

The Committee also took up Starred Question Nos. 20, 23 and 49 and the “Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Syed Rafiullah MNA.

The Committee expressed concern over the Ministry’s delayed and inadequate response to the issues earlier raised by the mover regarding irregular appointments and administrative lapses. It was observed that, despite previous directions of the Committee, no substantial corrective measures had been taken.

The Minister informed the Committee that a new Ordinance had been promulgated to strengthen the governance and autonomy of the Council. It was clarified that the promulgation of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council Ordinance did not validate any illegal actions taken prior to its enforcement. Any act committed before the issuance of the Ordinance in violation of existing laws, rules, or regulations remained unlawful and appropriate legal action could be initiated in accordance with the law.

The members also emphasised the need for equitable provincial representation and the removal of any discriminatory qualification criteria. The Chair directed that a dedicated meeting would be held to review the Ordinance in detail, in consultation with the Law Ministry. The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Minister for Health, who assured the members and the Mover that all concerns would be addressed at the earliest.

The members raised the issue of medicines being distributed under the names of Parliamentarians without proper verification. The Committee recommended that an online tracking mechanism be developed to ensure transparency, accountability, and to prevent any potential misuse.

The Committee disposed off “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Abdul Qadir Patel MNA without any deliberation. Chairman reiterated the Committee’s commitment to improving the health sector and strengthening regulatory oversight in Pakistan.

