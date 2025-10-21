BML 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
Four killed in clash over cutting of tree in Shikarpur

INP Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:29am

SHIKARPUR: Four people were killed in an armed clash between two groups of Mehr tribe over the cutting of a tree in Amil Mehr village, on the outskirts of Shikarpur, on Monday.

Two others, including a woman, were also injured in the incident. Police said the injured were being provided treatment.

After learning about the incident, a heavy contingent of the police reached the site. However, no arrests could be made till last reports came in.

Also on Monday, a dacoit was killed, while his accomplice was injured during a police encounter on Jhagan Link Road in the limits of New Faujdari police station in Shikarpur.

Police said that the dacoits opened fire at the cops who were patrolling the area. The cops returned the fire due to which one dacoit was killed while another was injured, police said, adding that the injured dacoit managed to flee from the spot along with his accomplices.

The slain dacoit, who was identified as Khan Muhammad alias Khanu Sandrani, was wanted by the police in connection with murder, attempt to murder and other crimes.

