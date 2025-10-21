BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
Five killed, 27 injured in Haripur accident

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:31am

PESHAWAR: At least five persons including four women and a child were killed and around 27 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests met with an accident due to brake failure in Khanpur area of Haripur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed and in an attempt to prevent the bus from plunging into a ravine, he deliberately struck it against a hillside. The collision resulted in the deaths of four women and a child and left 27 others injured.

All the injured were rushed to the Trauma Center in Haripur, while several critically wounded passengers were later referred to Abbottabad for further medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that all the passengers on board were part of a wedding procession. Police were further investigating the tragic incident.

