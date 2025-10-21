BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Around 86pc of professionals surveyed confirm utilisation of AI tools at workplace

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Around 86 percent of the professionals surveyed in Pakistan confirmed utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools at their workplace.

According to a research entitled “Cybersecurity in the workplace: Employee knowledge and behaviour” conducted by a cyber security company (Kaspersky), out of 86 percent Pakistani professionals using AI, only 52 percent have received training on the cybersecurity aspects of using neural networks, which is one of the critical elements of protection against AI-related risks ranging from data leaks to prompt injections.

The vast majority of survey respondents in Pakistan (98 percent) said they understand what the term “generative artificial intelligence” means, and for many employees this knowledge is no longer just theoretical: AI tools have become part of their every workday. Overall, 86 percent of respondents use AI tools for work: 68 percent use AI to write or edit texts and 52 percent for work emails (56.5 percent to create images or videos with the help of neural networks while (35 percent use it for data analytics).

The survey uncovered a serious gap in employee preparedness for AI risks. 21 percent of professionals reported receiving no AI-related training. Among those who had courses, 66 percent said the focus was on how to effectively use AI tools and create prompts; while 52 percent received guidance on the cybersecurity aspect of AI use.

While AI tools, which help automate everyday tasks, are becoming ubiquitous in many organizations, they often remain part of ‘shadow IT’, when employees use them without corporate guidance. 81 percent of respondents said generative artificial intelligence tools are permitted at their work, 15 percent acknowledged these tools are not allowed, while four percent were unsure.

To make employee use of AI more clear and secure, organizations should implement a well documented company-wide policy regarding this aspect. This policy can prohibit AI use in specific functions and for certain types of data, regulate which AI tools are provided to employees, and allow only tools from the approved list, the research added.

