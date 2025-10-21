Sri Lanka stock market closed

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s stock market is closed on Monday, October 20, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, October 21. The CSE All-Share index closed 0.87 percent higher on Friday, led by IT and utilities stocks.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s stock market is closed on Monday, October 20, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, October 21. The CSE All-Share index closed 0.87 percent higher on Friday, led by IT and utilities stocks.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 20
|
281.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 20
|
280.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 20
|
150.59
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 20
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 20
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 20
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 17
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 17
|
6,664.01
|
Nasdaq / Oct 17
|
22,679.97
|
Dow Jones / Oct 17
|
45,190.61
|
India Sensex / Oct 20
|
84,476.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 20
|
48,984.20
|
Hang Seng / Oct 20
|
25,826
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 20
|
9,389.78
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 20
|
24,062.30
|
France CAC40 / Oct 20
|
8,194.39
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 17
|
15,380
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 17
|
391,718
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 20
|
57.22
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 20
|
4,251.62
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 20
|
64.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 21
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 21
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 20
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
7.30
▲ 1 (15.87%)
|
Escorts Bank / Oct 20
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
10.72
▲ 1 (10.29%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 20
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
23.17
▲ 2.11 (10.02%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 20
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
17.81
▲ 1.62 (10.01%)
|
AL-Ghazi Tractors / Oct 20
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited(AGTL)
|
471.90
▲ 42.9 (10%)
|
Askari Bank / Oct 20
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
103.84
▲ 9.44 (10%)
|
JS Global Cap. / Oct 20
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL)
|
154.61
▲ 14.06 (10%)
|
National Foods / Oct 20
National Foods Limited(NATF)
|
389.64
▲ 35.42 (10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 20
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
53.48
▲ 4.86 (10%)
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 20
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
99.42
▲ 9.04 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
MCB Invest. Managmt. / Oct 20
MCB Investment Management Limited(MCBIM)
|
206.51
▼ -23.96 (-10.4%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Oct 20
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
312.10
▼ -30.96 (-9.02%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Oct 20
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
58
▼ -5.61 (-8.82%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Oct 20
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
133.09
▼ -12.52 (-8.6%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Oct 20
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
165.58
▼ -13.85 (-7.72%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 20
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
14.92
▼ -1.21 (-7.5%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 20
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
68.64
▼ -5.04 (-6.84%)
|
Frontier Ceramics / Oct 20
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
60.58
▼ -4.23 (-6.53%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Oct 20
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
18.20
▼ -1.19 (-6.14%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Oct 20
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
610
▼ -38.32 (-5.91%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
229,713,933
▼ -0.39
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
223,455,632
▼ -0.07
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
184,399,246
▲ 3.58
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 20
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
82,004,559
▲ 1.35
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 20
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
81,396,709
▲ 0.91
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 20
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
43,823,897
▲ 1.54
|
Treet Corp / Oct 20
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
34,689,847
▲ 2.09
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
34,071,271
▼ -0.06
|
Bank Makramah / Oct 20
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
28,569,498
▼ -0.02
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Oct 20
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
21,453,703
▲ 0.1
Comments