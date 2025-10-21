Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: Cargo handling activities of Karachi Port during the last 48 hours ending 0700.

As many as, 05 ships namely, Eleni T, X-Press Kohima, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, OOCL ATLANTA and GFS JUNO, berthed at the Karachi Port

Around, 05 ships namely, UACC RIYADH, ILE De BatZ, NARA, SEASPAN BEAUTY and MEGHNA SUN have sailed off from the Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Ingrid, Epic Sunter, Avon and Royal Chiba are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 133,641 tonnes, comprising 123,615 tonnes imports cargo and 10,026 export cargo carried in 2,010 Containers (2,010 TEUs Imports & 0 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Venus-9, Epic Susak and Al-Rayyan & two more ships, Christina-V and Eleni-T carrying LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at SSGC, EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Monday October 20th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025