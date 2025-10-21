The City School hosts Long Service Awards ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The City School paid a distinguished tribute to the unwavering dedication and service of its employees by hosting the Long Service Awards Ceremony here on Monday.

The event was organised for recognising and appreciating the ongoing committed performance and determination of the teachers, management and administrative staff who have played a pivotal role in establishing The City School as a global brand and extending its footprint to six countries across the globe.

Dr Farzana, Group Chairperson, extended heartfelt congratulations to the honorees, lauding their steadfast commitment, perseverance, and exemplary contributions to the institution’s mission of educational excellence.

The ceremony was graced by senior leadership including Shahzad Khan, Chief Operating Officer; Sabahat Khan Tatari, Regional Director North; and Omer Zubair, Director Operations. The event also welcomed esteemed guests from regulatory and academic bodies, including the Member Registration, PEIRA; Managing Director, KPPSRA; and Chairman, FBISE.

