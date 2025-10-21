BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PM says committed to promoting religious harmony

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and protecting the rights of minorities, stating that Pakistan is a land of peace, tolerance, and coexistence, with no space for hatred, violence, or terrorism.

Speaking at a function in connection with Diwali, the prime minister extended greetings to the Hindu community and emphasised the inclusive spirit of the event, which was attended by religious, political, and social representatives from across the country.

“Pakistan is the land of light, peace, harmony, patience, and tolerance. There is no room for hatred, discord, anarchy or terrorism,” he said.

“The entire Pakistani nation stands united with its brave armed forces in the struggle to eliminate the darkness of terrorism and hatred.”

Referring to his speech on August 11 – the National Minorities Day is observed annually on 11 August – PM Sharif reiterated that all citizens, regardless of their religion, have the constitutional right to practice their faith freely.

“Whether they are mosques, temples or churches, followers of every religion are free to worship without fear,” he added.

The prime minister lauded the contributions of minority communities to the development, defence, and progress of the country. “From the founding of Pakistan to its construction and protection, the role of minorities has been exemplary. We are proud of your services,” he said, adding that Muslims and non-Muslims have always stood shoulder to shoulder against any threat to the nation.

PM Sharif also condemned incidents of injustice against minorities, noting that such acts have always been rejected by the majority population.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions made by minority communities in sectors such as education and healthcare, and highlighted their representation across all political parties.

He announced that the federal cabinet had approved the country’s first Interfaith Harmony Policy, describing it as a key milestone in promoting peaceful coexistence.

The National Minorities Commission Bill, he added, had also been passed by both houses of Parliament to legally strengthen the commission.

The prime minister noted that scholarships were being provided to minority students from primary to higher education levels.

Under various youth initiatives, he added, minority participation was being ensured. Furthermore, a five per cent quota had been allocated for minorities in government employment beyond merit-based recruitment. “Today’s Pakistan belongs to all its citizens equally,” PM Sharif said, adding that the country’s future rests on the principles of inclusion, respect, and unity.

Shehbaz Sharif

