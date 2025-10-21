BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Dr Azra Pechuho reviews HPV vaccination campaign

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, chaired a meeting on the ongoing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, reviewing its progress and discussing the future roadmap.

Representatives from civil society organizations, Indus Hospital, Aman Foundation, HELP, the Federal Directorate of Immunization, and Oxford Policy Management attended the session in large numbers.

The meeting focused on strategies to protect girls from cervical cancer and to enhance public awareness through a coordinated communication campaign.

Dr. Pechuho appreciated the efforts of all partner organizations for their exceptional performance, saying that the Sindh government, through strong collaboration with civil society, is advancing its public health initiatives successfully.

Highlighting the campaign’s milestone, the minister said the HPV vaccination drive had successfully reached girls aged 9 to 14 years — a historic achievement. “The government is determined to further strengthen vaccination and awareness efforts and to make the HPV vaccine a permanent component of the province’s routine immunization Programme,” she stated.

Dr. Pechuho stressed that cervical cancer prevention remains one of Sindh’s top public health priorities. She urged partner organizations to ensure equal vaccine access in every district and to employ modern communication tools and community mobilization methods to encourage parents to have their daughters vaccinated on time. “Our daughters are our future,” the minister said. “Vaccination is vital to protect them from cervical cancer. No girl should be left behind.”

She reaffirmed that the Sindh government is working with federal agencies, donor organisations, and civil society to implement a comprehensive and effective strategy for cervical cancer prevention.

