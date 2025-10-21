Tomato prices soar to Rs500-700 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of tomato hit a record high in Karachi and reached Rs500 to 700 per kilogram depending on area to area.

According to the official price list, tomatoes should be sold at Rs368 per kg, whereas a wholesale price is Rs 320 per kg; but neither retailers nor vendors in the city are adhering to the government rates.

Shop-keepers claim that wholesale prices have risen sharply; leaving them unable to sell at the official rate. In some areas like Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Burns Road, prices have touched Rs700!

Traders say that due to the closure of trade routes with Afghanistan, tomato supplies have dwindled.

