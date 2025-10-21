Green Line Bus Service: Daily ridership has increased to 83,000 passengers: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the Sindh government will expand the People’s Bus Service to more districts and launch additional routes for electric (EV) buses.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the Operations Command and Control Center of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority in Karachi. During the visit, he inspected various sections of the center, where officials briefed him on its operations.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit said that the Operations Command and Control Center of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority is equipped with the latest facilities. The People’s Bus Service, Green Line, and Orange Line are monitored from this center. The purpose of such operations, he said, is to make public travel safer and more convenient.

He said that the Green Line Bus Service was originally a federal project. When the Sindh government took over, the daily ridership increased from 55,000 to 83,000 passengers due to the government’s efforts. Since coming under Sindh’s control, more than 30,000 additional people are benefiting from the Green Line BRT.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the country’s first EV bus service is also monitored from the Operations Command and Control Center. The People’s Bus Service is currently operating in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad. “We plan to launch the People’s Bus Service in three or four more districts this year,” he said, adding that more EV buses and routes will be introduced to improve public transport facilities. He also announced that double-decker buses will be launched this year for Karachi residents.

