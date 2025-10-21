BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

US begins sending nuke workers home as shutdown drags

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

WASHINGTON: The agency responsible for safeguarding the US nuclear stockpile began placing the vast majority of its staff on enforced leave Monday, US media reported, as the government shutdown dragged into a fourth week.

Some 1,400 workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) were due to receive notices telling them they had been placed on unpaid “furlough,” CNN reported, leaving fewer than 400 at their posts.

It is the first time the agency has furloughed staff during a shutdown, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright was expected in Nevada to highlight the impact on the nuclear deterrent during a visit to the Nevada National Security Site.

The United States has a stockpile of 5,177 nuclear warheads, with about 1,770 deployed, according to the global security nonprofit Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The NNSA is responsible for designing, manufacturing, servicing and securing the weapons. It has fewer than 2,000 federal employees who oversee some 60,000 contractors.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 20 days, America is enduring the longest full government shutdown ever — the third-longest if partial shutdowns are included — and President Donald Trump has been ratcheting up pressure on Democrats to vote to reopen the government.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNBC he expected the shutdown to end “some time this week.”

But he warned Democrats that the administration “is going to have to look very closely... at stronger measures that we could take to bring them to the table.”

Senate Republicans have offered a vote on renewing expiring health care subsidies for 24 million Americans — Democrats’ key condition for providing votes to approve a House-passed funding resolution that would reopen the federal bureaucracy.

But many Democrats insist that any deal Senate Majority Leader John Thune brokers will be meaningless without the sign-off of House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump.

Johnson has vowed to keep the lower chamber of Congress closed until the shutdown ends, and it has already been out of session for more than a month.

The House already “did its job” and voted to fund the government, Johnson told ABC on Sunday.

US shutdown

Comments

200 characters

US begins sending nuke workers home as shutdown drags

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories