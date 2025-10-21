Gaza’s civil defence says four killed by Israeli fire

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said four people were killed by Israeli forces Monday in Gaza City, with the army saying it fired at militants who crossed a ceasefire line.

The people were killed in two separate incidents Monday morning, both times “by Israeli gunfire as they were returning to check on their homes in the Al-Shaaf area, east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood, in the east of Gaza City”, said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the rescue service, which operates under Hamas authority.

Israel’s military said it had fired at militants who crossed the so-called “Yellow Line” and approached troops in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, which is adjacent to Al-Tuffah.